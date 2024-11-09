'Nightmare,' 'Bullied,' 'Needed more:' Blackpool player ratings V Leyton Orient

Blackpool winless run in League One was extended to six games as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Sonny Perkins, Charlie Kelman and Tom James were on the scoresheet for Richie Wellens side as they inflicted a sixth defeat of the season onto the Seasiders.

Steve Bruce’s team were left unable to build on any potential momentum from their recent comeback against Wigan Athletic and their recent victory in the FA Cup over Gillingham.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

Richard O’Donnell- 4

A lot more was needed from Richard O’Donnell for Orient’s opener, with the Blackpool keeper just too slow off his line to deal with the situation.

Shortly after the first goal, the 36-year-old did stop the home side from quickly doubling their lead, after making a fingertip save to deny Dan Agyei.

The ex-Rochdale man was left pretty helpless by his defensive colleagues for the further goals.

Jordan Gabriel- 4

The home side enjoyed success down the right side, with too many chances coming from that side.

Following the restart, Jordan Gabriel provided Kyle Joseph with a golden opportunity to equalise, but the striker couldn’t hit the target.

Odel Offiah- 4

Odel Offiah had a nightmare spell during the first half, as the Seasiders back four struggled to deal with the Orient attack.

Olly Casey- 4

Olly Casey was too easily out muscled and bullied in the build-up to Perkins’ goal, and should’ve done better in his battle with Dan Agyei - who provided the ball to the back post.

Hayden Coulson- 4

Hayden Coulson should’ve been alert for all three goals, with the fullback just not reacting quickly enough. More was needed from the former Middlesbrough man.

Rob Apter- 5

Rob Apter had a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the first half, but attempted to chip Josh Keeley, with his attempt unsuccessful.

Lee Evans- 5

Lee Evans put a couple of good balls into the box, but he wasn’t as commanding as usual in the centre of the park.

Sonny Carey- 4

Sonny Carey played a good ball through to create the chance for Apter in the first half, but the Blackpool midfield couldn’t really control things.

CJ Hamilton- 4

CJ Hamilton made his return from injury, but didn’t look fully up to speed.

Dom Ballard- 4

Chances keep going begging for Dom Ballard, who had a great opportunity to open the scoring on the rebound from Apter’s chance, but couldn’t hit the target.

Kyle Joseph- 5

Kyle Joseph came close twice for the Seasiders in the second half, with the striker putting a header wide of the post, before smashing a shot against the crossbar.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 4

By the time the subs came on it was too late to get anything from the game, with very little coming from Rhodes and co.

SUB: Elliot Embleton- 4

Embleton was also among those introduced heading into the latter stages.

SUB: Ryan Finnigan- 4

Ryan Finnigan was unable to added any more support to the midfield.

SUB: Dominic Thompson- 4

Dominic Thompson replaced Hamilton for the final 10 minutes.