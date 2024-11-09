Blackpool’s poor run of form in League One continued in the capital as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient.

Sonny Perkins opened the scoring in the first half, before substitute Charlie Kelman and Tom James extended the Os’ lead after the break, as Richie Wellens’ side picked up all three points at Brisbane Road.

The Seasiders are now winless in their last six league outings, with their last victory in the third tier coming at the end of September.

Richard O’Donnell was called into action after only six minutes to stop a flicked header from Orient captain Darren Pratley - who couldn’t generate enough power to truly trouble the Blackpool keeper.

Ethan Galbraith also came close inside the opening exchanges, with the former Manchester United youngster hitting an effort from distance just wide of the post.

The 23-year-old tried his luck again on the 20-minute mark, but once again his attempt was just off target.

Ollie O’Neil was also among the Orient players to have an opportunity to open the scoring, with a header from the midfielder forcing O’Donnell into another save.

Down the other end, the visitors had claims for a penalty waved away by the referee, after Kyle Joseph was pulled down in the box.

Shortly after this, the Seasiders had the clearest chance of the opening half an hour to break the deadlock, against the run of play.

A pass from Sonny Carey put Rob Apter through one on one with Josh Keeley, with the Os keeper getting a fingertip on a chipped attempt.

The ball did come to Dom Ballard on the rebound, but the Southampton loanee was unable to hit the target as the home defence got themselves back in numbers.

This seemed to galvanise Blackpool temporarily, with CJ Hamilton and Lee Evans both having shots deflected behind.

The Seasiders’ momentum didn’t last long, and they soon found themselves behind. Dan Agyei out muscled Olly Casey on the right side, before Perkins won the race at the back post to scramble home a pass across the face of goal.

Orient’s provider nearly added his own name to the scoresheet moments after the opener, but was denied by a fingertip save from O’Donnell.

Following the restart, a golden opportunity came the way of Joseph, with the striker heading wide a cross from Jordan Gabriel.

Ballard also tried his luck, but a shot on the turn from the striker went wide of the mark.

Wellens’ side also had their chances to add a third, with a block from Casey needed to stop an attempt from Pratley.

After failing to hit the target with his previous attempt, Joseph came closer to finding an equaliser for Blackpool ahead of the mark, smashing the crossbar with a curling attempt.

Orient doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, with Kelman finishing from close-range off the bench to give Agyei his second assist of the afternoon.

Moments later, the Greater London side had their third. James was on hand to finish on the rebound after further defensive problems for the Seasiders.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter (77’), Lee Evans, Sonny Carey (77’), CJ Hamilton (81’), Dom Ballard (77’), Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Ashley Fletcher, Elliot Embleton (77’), Jordan Rhodes (77’), Dominic Thompson (81’), Ryan Finnigan (77’).