Six free agent midfielders Blackpool could consider following Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini injuries

But Michael Appleton admitted to The Gazette there’s an added incentive to bring in another body in the middle of the pitch should the setbacks prove to be serious.

We’re yet to hear the extent of the knocks, after Patino suffered heavy swelling on his ankle and Fiorini injured his hamstring.

Patino was pictured at an Arsenal Under-21 game on Wednesday night and reportedly told supporters in attendance his injury wasn’t too serious.

"He’s fine, nothing serious”, an Arsenal fan wrote on Twitter after posing for a picture with Patino at Boreham Wood’s ground.

Appleton will provide an update on the duo when he speaks to the press on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley.

If Blackpool are on the lookout for a new midfielder, there are a handful of names out there who are still without a club.

Jacob Davenport is still without a club after leaving Blackburn Rovers

Here, we look at six free agents who have been released by Championship sides…

Alex Vallejo – The 30-year-old Spaniard was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of his contract. He played 21 times for the club in two seasons.

Leandro Bacuna – The Dutchman, who can also play in defence, moved to Cardiff City in January 2019. After four goals in 109 appearances he left the club at the end of last campaign.

Lukas Rupp – The midfielder has been keeping his fitness up by working with a Shaolin monk since leaving Norwich City. He spent two-and-a-half years with the Canaries, helping them earn promotion in 2020-21.

Dale Stephens – The 33-year-old was reportedly training with Brighton last month following his release from Burnley. He joined the Clarets from Brighton in 2020.

Grant Ward – The player was released by Blackpool in the summer but did make an appearance for them in pre-season. He was also on trial at Reading last month.