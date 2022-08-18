Will Blackpool turn to the transfer market following injury setbacks during QPR win?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two midfielders were forced off the field during Tuesday night’s 1-0 win against QPR at Loftus Road.

While it’s too early to know the severity of their knocks, Appleton admitted the situation wasn’t “looking great”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if that amplifies his desire to bring in further in midfield, a position of the pitch the Seasiders were already looking to strengthen, Appleton told The Gazette: “It does, obviously. But wanting to and getting people to play ball…

“I don’t mean that from our point of view either, but it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to get the right player at the right time and the right price etc, it’s very difficult.”

Patino fell awkwardly on his foot as he challenged for the ball during the first-half at Loftus Road and didn’t appear after the interval as a result.

Fiorini, meanwhile, hobbled off during the second-half, clutching the back of his leg.

Appleton was already looking to strengthen in central midfield prior to Blackpool's injury setbacks

“It’s not great if I’m being honest,” Appleton added.

“Obviously we’ll know the full extent over the next 72 hours I’d imagine.

“Lewis has definitely done his hamstring. How badly, we won’t know until it’s been scanned.

“Charlie, his ankle is quite badly swollen and it was badly swollen at half-time, so it’s something we’ve got to control and get the swelling down.

“Once we’re in a position where the swelling is under control we can go and get it scanned.”

Callum Connolly was able to move into midfield against QPR, with Jordan Gabriel coming off the bench to take his role at right-back.

Sonny Carey, meanwhile, was a like-for-like replacement for Patino at the half-time break.

The injuries to the Arsenal loanee and Fiorini means Matty Virtue is likely to return to the fold for Saturday’s short trip to Burnley, having been left out of Blackpool’s squad for the last two games.

Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine also remain sidelined for the Seasiders.