Salford City v Blackpool: How to stream the game, ticket details and team news

Michael Appleton’s side make the trip to the Peninsula Stadium to take on Neil Wood’s League Two outfit.

The Seasiders come into the game off the back of an encouraging display during Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Rangers.

After tonight’s outing, Pool have just one more friendly to play – a home clash against Frank Lampard’s Everton on Sunday.

Here’s all the important details you need to know about tonight’s game:

When and where does the friendly take place?

The friendly takes place at Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium, kicking off at 8pm on Tuesday, July 19. The game kicks off half an hour later than initially scheduled after being pushed back due to the soaring temperatures.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes. The option to purchase tickets online has now ended, but supporters are still able to pay on the gate. However, those attending are warned Salford will only be accepting cash. Tickets are priced at £7 for adults, £4 for concessions and £2 for Under-16s. Turnstiles open from 7pm and Salford will be providing free bottles of water to all supporters.

Is the game being live streamed?

Yes. The match will be available to watch free of charge over on the club's YouTube channel from 8pm.

Which players are unavailable for Blackpool?

Luke Garbutt could feature tonight despite missing the weekend friendly against Rangers with a knee complaint.

Elsewhere, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) remain sidelined.

The Seasiders are likely to use tonight’s friendly as a chance to give some more minutes to those players that didn’t start against Rangers at the weekend.

Chris Maxwell is expected to start in goal, while the likes of Doug Tharme, Jordan Thorniley, Callum Connolly, Owen Dale, Beryly Lubala, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates are likely to feature heavily.