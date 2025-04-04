Rotherham United v Blackpool injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

The best and worst Blackpool players this season. | Getty Images

Blackpool are back on the road on Saturday afternoon after successive home games.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders make the trip to face managerless Rotherham United tomorrow as they bid to continue their late surge for a play-off spot.

Steve Bruce’s men are in red-hot form having won five of their previous six contests in League One. This has seen them heavily reduce the deficit to the top six in recent weeks, which included stand-out victories over rivals Bolton and Reading in the past seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should results go their way and they pick-up maximum points against the Millers, Blackpool could end the day within the play-off positions.

Standing in their way are Rotherham, who sacked Steve Evans earlier in the week. The New York Stadium outfit parted ways with the 62-year-old following last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Crawley Town.

A midweek win against Northampton has steadied the ship, with Matt Hamshaw taking interim charge.

Ahead of tomorrow’s contest in South Yorkshire, we’ve taken a look at the injury news from both camps.

Rotherham United team news

Sean Raggett - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back has had a torrid maiden campaign with the Millers due to injury. This has seen him appear just 11 times in all competitions since his summer move from Portsmouth. After undergoing surgery on a persistent knee issue last month, Raggett will now miss the remainder of the season.

Alex MacDonald - Out

Similarly to Raggett, the summer arrival from Stevenage will also miss the rest of the term because of injury. The midfielder had a cartilage operation on his hip last month and isn’t expected to return until pre-season.

Andre Green - Out

The winger has missed the Millers’ previous two league games due to a problem around the area of his achilles tendon problem which kept him sidelined for more than a year. Interim boss Hamshaw admitted the ex-Aston Villa man is touch-and-go as to whether he could feature again this term.

Dan Gore - Out

The Manchester United man returned to Old Trafford to continue his recovery from a hairline fracture to a metatarsal bone suffered against Birmingham at the start of February. The 20-year-old is back training with the Millers but isn’t expected to make a comeback to first-team action until mid-April.

Josh Kayode - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker has missed the Millers’ past two games due to a fresh calf setback. Kayode has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham and Shrewsbury this term after spending the first half of the campaign with Salop.

Shaun McWilliam - Out

McWilliam adds to Hamshaw’s frustrating absentee list in midfield as he remains sidelined due to a hamstring issue. The 26-year-old has missed the Millers’ past two games against Crawley and Northampton.

Zak Jules - Out

Jules looks set to be another member of the squad who could be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign after a recurring hamstring issue.

Blackpool team news

It was a solid evening in midfield for Lee Evans.

Andy Lyons - Out

Match fitness is still lacking for the 24-year-old, who continues to recover from an ACL injury. The defender has been training for more than a month as he builds his fitness back up to first-team level.

Elkan Baggott - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ipswich centre-back picked up an ankle injury in training prior to last weekend’s game against Bolton and subsequently missed the triumph over the Trotters and the midweek game against Reading. Bruce is expecting Baggott to return to training within the next week or two.

Josh Onomah - Out

The midfielder has been given a similar timeframe to Baggott ahead of his return from a knock. He will miss Saturday’s trip to Rotherham.

Lee Evans - Doubt

Evans has been an ever-present for the Seasiders this term since his free-transfer move from Portsmouth in the summer. He was withdrawn against Reading in midweek because of a knock but could be back for tomorrow, according to Bruce.