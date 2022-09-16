Rotherham United star Dan Barlaser discusses summer interest from Blackpool

The Seasiders had a series of bids turned down for the 25-year-old midfielder, culminating in an offer of upwards of £1m.

But Paul Warne’s side held firm and Barlaser, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs, insists he never considered leaving the New York Stadium.

The 6ft man is out of contract at the end of the season though and the Millers don’t have an option to activate an extra year.

However, it’s understood Barlaser is settled in South Yorkshire and talks are due to get underway soon over a new deal.

The former Accrington Stanley man was in excellent form against Michael Appleton’s men on Wednesday night as the Millers cruised to a 3-0 victory.

“It hasn't unsettled me,” he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

Barlaser ran the show in midfield against the Seasiders on Wednesday night

“You have to respect the teams that are coming in for you because they're very good teams.

“I said I'd come into this season and see how I go and take it from there. You have to respect what your club want. Rotherham didn't want to sell and, personally, I didn't really want to go.

“I'm playing week in, week out here. I've got a year left. I don't see the point in going. We'll just see what happens really.

“I haven't had an offer from the club yet but it usually comes a bit later than this. I haven't really thought about it.”