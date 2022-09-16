News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Back to 4-3-3? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Millwall clash

Blackpool are back on the road this weekend as they made the trip down to London to face Millwall at The Den.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 16th September 2022, 2:49 pm

Michael Appleton will be looking to see a sharp reaction from his players following Wednesday night’s disappointing defeat to Rotherham United.

Pool’s head coach has suggested he may look to change things up in terms of both personnel and his system – so who will get the nod?

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Grimmy will be desperate to keep a clean sheet after shipping three goals on Wednesday night for the third time this season.

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

Some might disagree, but I thought Gabriel was the only player to emerge with much credit for Wednesday's debacle. He should drop a bit further back to full-back on this occasion though.

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Ekpiteta will surely start, it's just a case of who partners him at centre-back if Appleton does revert to four at the back.

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

After some shaky performances from Rhys Williams, surely it's time for Jud to get his go?

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
BlackpoolMichael AppletonMillwallLondonRotherham United
Next Page
Page 1 of 3