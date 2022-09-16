Back to 4-3-3? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Millwall clash
Blackpool are back on the road this weekend as they made the trip down to London to face Millwall at The Den.
Michael Appleton will be looking to see a sharp reaction from his players following Wednesday night’s disappointing defeat to Rotherham United.
Pool’s head coach has suggested he may look to change things up in terms of both personnel and his system – so who will get the nod?
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
Page 1 of 3