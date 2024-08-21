Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to news that Neil Critchley has departed Bloomfield Road.

The 45-year-old, who was in his second spell in charge of the Seasiders, was sacked after Blackpool lost their first two League One games of the season against newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County respectively. The defeats leave the club second from bottom of the table on zero points.

Critchley brought in eight new players over the summer as he attempted to make Blackpool serious promotion contenders this year.

He’ll now not get the chance to see his plans for the campaign in action. And as he steps away from his Bloomfield Road duties, here’s how the Blackpool fans on X have reacted to the news that the search for a new manager has begun.

@HereLiesJeff: Wish him all the best. Can't ever doubt how much he loved the fans and his passion. Just hasn't clicked this 2nd time around and the stubbornness in formation hasn't helped. Not sure I'd of sacked him only 2 games into the season but our fan base has been calling for it.

@jonnyb7713: Thanks for everything Critch, was just time for a change.

@Brett33D: Didn’t expect it but the right decision.

@gedspears: 9 days to get a new manager in and any players he wants in or out.What a mess.

@Nathaniel_Chas: The right decision, should have been done towards back end of last season but here we are.

@Colin_McGown: Fallen on his own stubbornness & lack of plan B sadly. Understood the fans but the look in his eyes as he fronted us up when clapping a poor display after yet another poor display wasn’t healthy. Fair play Mr Sadler, not an easy decision.

@Chrisharrison2: The right decision. Wish him all the best tho after what he has done for us in the past. Shame he couldn’t recreate his first spell with us. But we move on now.

@pinny65ian: Perhaps now this team can fulfil its true potential. Let them loose to play attacking football like they want to.

@craigrush39: It’s sad when any manager gets sacked, but it’s the right thing at the right time. The second coming of Neil Critchley wasn’t what any of us hoped it would be. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

@clacher_james: Gotta respect it. Finally don’t have to watch eye gouging football every week.

@kieran_holmes20: Correct decision. Seems a nice bloke and worked wonders with us first time around, which we'll always be thankful for, but just isn't the same manager anymore. Please learn your lesson now Sadler and NEVER hire a former manager again!

@joeyrex: Wow I’m actually shocked by this, thought he’d have a couple more games. I wish him all the best, he seems like a good guy but feel this time he’s over complicated tactics and last season our away form was dreadful not scoring in 14 games. Fans want to see attacking football.