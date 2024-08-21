Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neil Critchley has been relieved of his duties as Blackpool head coach two games into the League One season.

The Seasiders have suffered back-to-back defeats to newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County at the start of the new campaign.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Hatters at Bloomfield Road proved to be the ex-Liverpool youth coach’s final outing as Blackpool boss, with the decision being made to part ways with the 45-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critchley, who previously guided Blackpool to the Championship back in 2021, returned to Fylde Coast last summer, after initially leaving ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Seasiders could only manage an eighth place finish during his first season back at the club, with a 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day costing his side a place in the League One play-offs.

Head coach Mike Garrity has also departed Bloomfield Road alongside Critchley, while fellow assistant Richard Keogh will take charge on an interim basis, starting with this weekend’s trip to Cambridge United.