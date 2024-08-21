'Change is needed:' Blackpool owner explains decision to part ways with former Liverpool coach
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders have parted ways with Neil Critchley, following a disappointing start to the campaign.
Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Stockport County proved to be the 45-year-old’s final game in charge of the club, with the result following a 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend.
Critchley was initially with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022, during which time he guided the club to the Championship via the play-offs.
After leaving the Fylde Coast to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, the ex-Liverpool youth coach returned to Bloomfield Road last summer, but failed to replicate his past success, with the Seasiders finishing eighth in League One.
Explaining the decision to relieve Critchley of his duties, alongside assistant Mike Garrity, Sadler wrote: "Neil's dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic have been a real credit to the club.
“Despite his best efforts over the past 12 months, there have been a number of disappointing results and performances which means that a change is needed to give the club every possible chance of competing at the top end of the division this season.
“I will always be thankful for Neil’s wonderful efforts in guiding the club to promotion to the Championship in 2021, and then comfortably keeping us in the division the following season.
“I and all at the club wish Neil and Mike the very best for the future.”
Fellow assistant Richard Keogh will now take charge on an interim basis, starting with this weekend’s trip to Cambridge United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.