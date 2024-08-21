Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler has stated a change of head coach was required to give the club the best chance of competing at the top end of League One.

The Seasiders have parted ways with Neil Critchley, following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Stockport County proved to be the 45-year-old’s final game in charge of the club, with the result following a 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critchley was initially with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022, during which time he guided the club to the Championship via the play-offs.

After leaving the Fylde Coast to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, the ex-Liverpool youth coach returned to Bloomfield Road last summer, but failed to replicate his past success, with the Seasiders finishing eighth in League One.

Explaining the decision to relieve Critchley of his duties, alongside assistant Mike Garrity, Sadler wrote: "Neil's dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic have been a real credit to the club.

“Despite his best efforts over the past 12 months, there have been a number of disappointing results and performances which means that a change is needed to give the club every possible chance of competing at the top end of the division this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will always be thankful for Neil’s wonderful efforts in guiding the club to promotion to the Championship in 2021, and then comfortably keeping us in the division the following season.

“I and all at the club wish Neil and Mike the very best for the future.”

Fellow assistant Richard Keogh will now take charge on an interim basis, starting with this weekend’s trip to Cambridge United.