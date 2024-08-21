Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher has had his say on what the club needs following the sacking of Neil Critchley.

The ex-Liverpool youth coach has parted ways with the Seasiders two games into the new League One campaign, after losing to both newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County.

Critchley, who had previously guided the Seasiders to the Championship during his first stint at Bloomfield Road, returned to the Fylde Coast last summer, but failed to replicate his previous success.

Following an eighth place finish in League One last season, and a tough couple of weeks at the start of the current campaign, Blackpool owner Simon Sadler has decided a new person is needed at the helm.

Taylor-Fletcher knows what it’s like to experience success in Tangerine, having enjoyed promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway during his time with the club.

The 43-year-old, who scored 37 goals in 234 games between 2007 and 2014, believes Sadler should look to someone from his era with the club to fill the current vacancy.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Need to get someone with Tangerine blood as the next manager of Blackpool. Big appointment for the club to get right.

“Lots of players from our era including myself have coaching/managerial experience and would be a great fit to get the positivity around the club again.”