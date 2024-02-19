Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Critchley says that Richard O'Donnell has provided him with a problem as he considers his Blackpool side to face Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders face the Posh at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night for a place in the Bristol Street Motor's final at Wembley Stadium in April. O'Donnell has started in all of the games throughout the competition and is pushing hard to be a part of the team tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was vital in Blackpool's progression in the quarter-final stage as he guided Blackpool to a victory against Bolton Wanderers in a penalty shootout. The 35-year-old may don the number one shirt after joining from Rochdale in the summer but has made just nine appearances this season - including only one league match - but each time has covered himself in glory.

"I think in all of those nine games as well he has performed brilliantly well," said Critchley.

"It tells you everything you need to know about Rich. His professionalism and his dedication to his role is outstanding. It's why we put a lot of work in to bringing the right types of characters in to the football club.

"We do a lot of homework on that and Rich has been incredible. He's a top top professional and a brilliant person to have around the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's not content with not playing, he wants to play and pushes himself every day in training and trains brilliantly well. When he's been called upon he's produced and that is testament to him as a person."

Daniel Grimshaw is Blackpool's first-choice and has played in all but one league match. O'Donnell was brought in to provide competition for Grimshaw who has been at the club since 2021 following the departure of Chris Maxwell to Huddersfield Town.

At 35, O'Donnell can boast a career of just under 500 appearances in professional football. He's played for clubs such as Bradford City, Walsall, Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday. He was part of the Wigan side that won the 2015/16 League One title, and that is experience will be needed around the dressing room if they are to achieve their goal.

The Sheffield-born shot-stopper arrived at Blackpool on the back of being Rochdale's first-choice goalkeeper. He's had to accept that he might not play every week, however he has been a positive influence around the changing room. He could be seen on Saturday embracing Karamoko Dembele following his late winner against Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what it was like having someone of O'Donnell's experience, who has been brought in as a number two, Critchley responded: "I've seen that at other clubs, I've seen that role and how it works.

"I've seen what a value it is to the whole squad. If you get that role right and the type of person, if you get it right, it can have a huge impact on the rest of the squad. In Richard we've got that perfect person.

"I can assure you, he's not content not playing, he wants to play and he pushes Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw), every single day. When he's been called upon this season he's played brilliantly well.