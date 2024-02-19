Ex-Blackpool boss reminisces on showpiece occasion success as Seasiders eye up a trip to Wembley

Blackpool won the EFL Trophy back in 2004 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 54-year-old originally arrived at Bloomfield Road as a defender and was part of the team that won the 2004 EFL Trophy.

Meanwhile, in his first stint as Seasiders head coach, he guided the club to the Championship via the play-offs in 2007, with Robbie Williams and Keigan Parker both scoring in a 2-0 over Yeovil Town at Wembley.

“I think any manager will tell you, if you can play at national stadiums and win there then it’ll be one of the best days of your life,” Grayson said.

“I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been able to do that as a player, alongside the promotions as a manager.

“To be on a big stage is something you’ll never forget- it’s what you set out to do when you’re a young kid kicking a ball around on the playground.”

Blackpool are hoping to reach another showpiece occasion in the EFL Trophy this season, with a home semi-final against Peterborough United standing between them and a day out at Wembley in April.

The last time the club lifted the trophy the final was played at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, as John Murphy and Danny Coid both found the back of the net.

“We played Southend and I was at fullback,” Grayson added.

“We had a lad called Martin Bullock playing in front of me, and he terrorised their left back. I just got the ball and gave it to him, and let him do what he did every minute of that game. The left back is still probably having sleepless nights about it.

“It was a different competition, and playing in Cardiff was a great experience. If Blackpool can get to the final and win, and get promotion again, then it’ll be another good season for them.”