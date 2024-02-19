Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool fans can play their part in helping the team reach a Wembley Stadium final admits manager Neil Critchley.

The Seasiders host Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road in their EFL Trophy semi-final. Blackpool got the better of the Posh on Saturday at London Road but now the venue has changed.

Blackpool, who possess a good home record this season, have lost just four games across four competitions this season. At the quarter-final stage of the Bristol Street Motor's, they had a crowd of 5,649 in which 3,514 fans were home supporters and despite the lowly number, they were credited for their role in helping Blackpool beat the Trotters on penalties.

It is hoped that there will be a larger attendance on Tuesday given the prospect of reaching a Wembley final. The manager was keen to state the importance the fans have on the team.

"I can't wait," said Critchley about Tuesday night's match.

"It was fantastic (the atmosphere) against Bolton. It was incredible. It did feel like 50 odd thousand and it was a special night.

"When our supporters get behind us there's no place like Bloomfield Road. It's a unique atmosphere, I think it's one of the best if not the best and it makes such a difference to us and how we feel.

"The players especially, they feel pride off of that energy and the positivity from the stands it makes such a difference to them. I think the supporters are a massive factor in why we've got such a good home record this season."

Peterborough's winless run has been extended to four games in the league and right now are a wounded animal. They remain in the top six but now have to look over their shoulder with teams praying for their demise.

In Blackpool's case, there was a need for a response given the manner of Tuesday's defeat to Cheltenham Town and that is what the players delivered. Blackpool didn't go over the top in their celebrations with more work to do, but they will go in to their tie with Peterborough full of confidence following their win at the weekend.

"It was nice to have that feeling back of winning a game," said Critchley when asked what the feeling was like from winning at the weekend.

"I think we deserved that from Saturday. Saturday's gone and we don't dwell on previous performances too much. We look to learn from them and improve but in this game you don't get any time and you have to move on quickly.