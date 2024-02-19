News you can trust since 1873
League One team of the week features Blackpool, Cambridge United, Northampton Town and Burton Albion stars

A look at the League One team of the week from the fixtures played on Saturday, February 17.

Jordan Jones
Jordan Jones
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:27 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT

Blackpool got their play-off bid back up and running as they defeated Peterborough United at London Road.

The Seasiders recovered from going a goal down after Hector Kyprianou's opener to win the game. Shayne Lavery scored from the spot in the 56th minute and then in the first minute of stoppage time Karamoko Dembele scored the decisive goal.

Blackpool with the win overtook Leyton Orient in seventh and are now just six points off of the play-offs with both Peterborough and Oxford United on the same amount of points, though the Posh do hold a game in hand. It does give Blackpool an outside chance of a play-off place as they hope for a slip-up from the teams above them.

Elsewhere in the division, Bolton Wanderers were involved in a six-goal thriller with Charlton Athletic, drawing 3-3. Cambridge United inflicted a heavy defeat on basement side Carlisle United, Derby County secured a narrow victory over Stevenage and Barnsley beat Blackpool's Fylde Derby rivals Fleetwood Town 2-1. League leaders Portsmouth continued their unbeaten run as they beat Reading 4-1 at Fratton Park to maintain their six-point lead at the top.

Oxford United who are also chasing a play-off spot were held to goalless draw by Wycombe Wanderers' Adam's Park, and Northampton Town defeated Bristol Rovers 3-1 at Sixfields with Patrick Brough, Mitch Pinnock and Marc Leonard all on target.

Lincoln City beat Exeter City 1-0 at Sincil Bank, Darrell Clarke masterminded a 3-2 win over over his old Port Vale with Cheltenham Town, and there was also a 2-1 win for Burton Albion over Leyton Orient.

For Blackpool's manner of their victory against Peterborough, one of their players has made the League One team of the week according to WhoScored, but it's neither Lavery or Dembele. One Seasider is named along with players from Cambridge United, Pompey, Northampton Town, Barnsley and Burton Albion

WhoScored rating: 8.20

1. GK: Will Norris (Pompey)

WhoScored rating: 8.20

WhoScored rating: 7.64

2. RB: James Gibbons (Cambridge United)

WhoScored rating: 7.64

WhoScored rating: 7.87

3. CB: Aristote Nsiala (Burton Albion)

WhoScored rating: 7.87

WhoScored rating: 7.85

4. CB: Ryan Bennett (Cambridge United)

WhoScored rating: 7.85

WhoScored rating: 8.12

5. LB: Patrick Brough (Northampton Town)

WhoScored rating: 8.12

WhoScored rating: 8.49

6. CM: Adam Phillips (Barnsley)

WhoScored rating: 8.49 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

