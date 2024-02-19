Blackpool got their play-off bid back up and running as they defeated Peterborough United at London Road.

The Seasiders recovered from going a goal down after Hector Kyprianou's opener to win the game. Shayne Lavery scored from the spot in the 56th minute and then in the first minute of stoppage time Karamoko Dembele scored the decisive goal.

Blackpool with the win overtook Leyton Orient in seventh and are now just six points off of the play-offs with both Peterborough and Oxford United on the same amount of points, though the Posh do hold a game in hand. It does give Blackpool an outside chance of a play-off place as they hope for a slip-up from the teams above them.

Elsewhere in the division, Bolton Wanderers were involved in a six-goal thriller with Charlton Athletic, drawing 3-3. Cambridge United inflicted a heavy defeat on basement side Carlisle United, Derby County secured a narrow victory over Stevenage and Barnsley beat Blackpool's Fylde Derby rivals Fleetwood Town 2-1. League leaders Portsmouth continued their unbeaten run as they beat Reading 4-1 at Fratton Park to maintain their six-point lead at the top.

Oxford United who are also chasing a play-off spot were held to goalless draw by Wycombe Wanderers' Adam's Park, and Northampton Town defeated Bristol Rovers 3-1 at Sixfields with Patrick Brough, Mitch Pinnock and Marc Leonard all on target.

Lincoln City beat Exeter City 1-0 at Sincil Bank, Darrell Clarke masterminded a 3-2 win over over his old Port Vale with Cheltenham Town, and there was also a 2-1 win for Burton Albion over Leyton Orient.