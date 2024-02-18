Blackpool boss Neil Critchley ponders selection calls for EFL Trophy semi-final against Peterborough United

Jake Beesley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Karamoko Dembele’s late deflected goal gave the Seasiders all three points against the Posh in their League One meeting at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The home side had initially taken the lead through Hector Kyprianou’s first half header, before Shayne Lavery levelled the scores from the penalty spot.

Blackpool have been able to find some consistency in the EFL Trophy this season, with head coach Neil Critchley admitting there will be some tough selection calls.

"We’ve worked so hard in this competition to get to this stage,” he said.

“I’m sure Peterborough will want to put things right, but it’ll be a different game, hopefully our supporters can turn up and roar us on to Wembley.

"It’ll be difficult to get the selection right as a lot of players have contributed to get us to this position, but we want to get to the final and win it, so we don’t want to put that good work to waste. We’re playing against a top team, with very good players, so we know if our mentality is not right, regardless of the system, we will get beat.

"We will look at what we got right in Saturday’s game and if we could’ve tinkered, as well as whether they’ll do the same- there’s a lot to think about.”

One of the players who could receive some game time on Tuesday night is Jake Beesley- who made his return from injury off the bench in the league victory over Peterborough.

Callum Connolly was also named on the bench at Weston Homes Stadium following a short spell out with a back problem, while Jordan Rhodes remained absent.

"Jake has been champing at the bit in training, and reminding everyone that he’s ready,” Critchley added.

“It was only a short cameo, but we felt he could come on and cause them a problem in the air and stretch the game- he did well for the second goal.

