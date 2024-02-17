Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Karamoko Dembele’s late deflected goal gave the Seasiders all three points at the Weston Homes Stadium. Hector Kyprianou had given the Posh the lead during the first half, before Shayne Lavery levelled the scores from the penalty spot after the break, with Kyle Joseph being brought down by Jed Steer.

Following the midweek 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town, Critchley admits it was important for his side to pick up their first win of the month and show what they are about.

"We haven’t got the results that the performances have deserved recently- apart from Tuesday night where we were woeful, and I take responsibility for that,” he said.

"We gave the supporters something to shout about today, we looked like a Blackpool team. We showed plenty of character to come from behind at such a difficult place, and that shows what this group is about.

“We had a point to prove and we had to answer some questions. Straight after the game we were saying we’ve been here before, so we’ve got to use this as a catalyst to move forward, as there’s plenty of points to play. I know certain things have been questioned about formations, but they don’t win games; players do- when I had a conversation with Simon (Sadler) during the week he reminded me of. Brian Clough said it years ago, and he was quite right.

"It was a terrific game, I thought we were excellent. Quite rightly after the Cheltenham defeat we had taken some criticism, as we were nowhere near the levels of what we can expect from this group, but today we were, and we got what we deserved.

"There wasn’t a lot in the first half. I was really disappointed with the goal- we’ve shown a vulnerability from set pieces, which is out of character. The response was outstanding to come from behind. You’ve to dig in sometimes, roll your sleeves up and respond to adversity. The message at half time was to show what we are about, and the player’s answered those questions emphatically.

"The penalty optimised the second half performance, we were much more on the front foot, getting to the ball first and being much more aggressive. Shayne (Lavery) and Kyle Joseph were a real handful with their work ethic.