Nathan Delfouneso has found a new club (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Northern Premier League Division One West side Hednesford Town FC have announced the signing of the 33-year-old alongside a number of other new additions- including ex-Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle attacker Jake Jervis.

Delfouneso is a familiar face to Seasiders fans, having spent four separate stints at Bloomfield Road. After initially enjoying two loan spells from Aston Villa, the England youth international returned to the Fylde Coast permanently in 2014, before making the move to Blackburn Rovers the season after.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker donned the Tangerine kit once again between 2017 and 2020, taking his overall record for the club up to 38 goals in 239 games.

Following his second permanent Blackpool departure, he later spent time with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Accrington City, before dropping down to non-league football with both AFC Fylde and Chorley.