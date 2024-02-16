Ex-Blackpool, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers forward finds new non-league home
Northern Premier League Division One West side Hednesford Town FC have announced the signing of the 33-year-old alongside a number of other new additions- including ex-Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle attacker Jake Jervis.
Delfouneso is a familiar face to Seasiders fans, having spent four separate stints at Bloomfield Road. After initially enjoying two loan spells from Aston Villa, the England youth international returned to the Fylde Coast permanently in 2014, before making the move to Blackburn Rovers the season after.
The striker donned the Tangerine kit once again between 2017 and 2020, taking his overall record for the club up to 38 goals in 239 games.
Following his second permanent Blackpool departure, he later spent time with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Accrington City, before dropping down to non-league football with both AFC Fylde and Chorley.
After being relegated last season, Hednesford currently sit 19th in their division, with only five wins in 27 games.