Blackpool offer explanation following fan frustration over social media blockings

Blackpool have blocked certain accounts on social media (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

A number of Seasiders supporters have taken to X to share their frustration and disappointment concerning the restrictions that have been implemented on some by the club.

Responding to the Gazette, Blackpool state there are a number of factors behind the action they have taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, they wrote: “The decision to block these individuals on the club’s social media channels was not one taken lightly, but was a necessary move given the level of abuse directed at certain members of the playing squad, management team and staff.

“Blackpool Football Club has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of all kinds and fully condemns the conduct of anyone who subjects others to any form of abuse, as per the club’s Customer Charter.

“Whilst the club fully understands that criticism is part and parcel of the game, the disgraceful abuse received from a minority of individuals over recent weeks has been wholly unacceptable.

“All members of staff at the club - both football and non-football - are working tirelessly to ensure every supporter has a club they can be proud of. However, the club has a duty of care to all members of staff, and takes the mental wellbeing of all employees extremely seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad