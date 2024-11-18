Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sonny Carey has been added to Blackpool’s current growing injury list.

The midfielder missed the Seasiders’ 0-0 draw with Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon due to a muscle injury - which is set to leave him on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

Ashley Fletcher was also unavailable for the matchday squad to take on the Cobblers, after previously starting in the midweek EFL Trophy tie away to Harrogate Town.

“Ashley was sick, unfortunately he’s gone down with some sort of bug,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said.

“Sonny has got a muscle injury. He’s never had one before in his life, so it’ll be a matter of weeks I would’ve thought.

“We’ve got to be a bit patient for those things, even though it’s frustrating. Bolton will come too soon.”

During the game against Northampton, Kyle Joseph and CJ Hamilton were forced off through injury in the second half, while James Husband suffered a broken nose.

Elkan Baggott, Andy Lyons and Jake Beesley are all currently already on the sidelines for the Seasiders, while Albie Morgan isn’t involved as he adapts following his recent Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.