The transfer window might be shut - but that won't stop one Premier League club from taking a look at a player.

A Premier League clubs scouting team could be in attendance at Bloomfield Road this Saturday when Blackpool host Reading in an EFL League One clash.

Both sides suffered relegation from the Championship last season, and will hope that they can get back to the second tier at the first time of asking, though it could be difficult for the Royals.

The Berkshire side suffered a three-point deduction last week, and now they will have to contend with one of the biggest clubs in England keeping transfer tabs on two of their players.

A report from the Daily Express claims that the Gunners had plans to send their scouting team down to St James Park when Reading faced Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Gunners representatives witnessed a 9-0 victory for Ruben Selles' side, and at least one of the players that is of interest of them played.

Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon are said to have caught the eye of Arsenal, and now they want to keep a closer eye on the pair ahead of a possible move in the January window.

Vickers is the more prominent first-team player and has featured in all seven of their league fixtures this season. The 18-year-old forward was on target against Exeter in midweek and also got an assist, whilst last weekend he scored the match-winner against promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers last Saturday.

Vickers has been at the club since the age of eight-years-old, and has played alongside several members of the first-team squad, who have been promoted from the academy as a result of relegation.

Arsenal's other transfer target New Zealand born defender Tyler Bindon however did not feature against the Grecians. The 18-year-old only joined this summer having been part of Los Angeles FC and is a USA under-19 international.