Blackpool FC: Jensen Weir picks his fantasy five-a-side- including three treble winners

Throughout this season we will be asking a number people connected with Blackpool FC to pick their fantasy five-a-side.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
The team can include anyone of their liking, whether that’s all-time greats or former teammates.

This week Seasiders midfielder Jensen Weir, who is currently on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, has selected his side.

Here is what he had to say:

Jensen Weir (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Jensen Weir (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Jensen Weir (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Ederson (GK)

"I just like it how he’s so calm. It puts you at ease watching him.

"He’s a good shot stopper, maybe not as good as Alisson but he’s better with his feet.”

Virgil Van Dijk

"He’s calm and has that bit of class about him.

"Social media will tell you he’s struggled recently but I’d still have him.”

John Stones

“Stones is top. When he was first at City it took him a while to get into it.

"He struggled in the first year but Pep (Guardiola) had the belief in him.

"He’s obviously a quality player, but sometimes it can take people a bit longer to transition.

"Last year he flew with that inverted fullback role.

"I like him as a player. He’s good on the ball and solid defensively.”

Sergio Busquets

"I could watch him all day, it’s just enjoyable when he plays.”

Kevin De Bruyne

"It speaks for himself, he’s just a top player.”

A podcast with Weir is available to listen in full now, where he discusses his memories of his dad playing at the top level, his early experiences as a footballer, and his future ambitions.

