Throughout this season we will be asking a number people connected with Blackpool FC to pick their fantasy five-a-side.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team can include anyone of their liking, whether that’s all-time greats or former teammates.

This week Seasiders midfielder Jensen Weir, who is currently on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, has selected his side.

Here is what he had to say:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jensen Weir (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Ederson (GK)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just like it how he’s so calm. It puts you at ease watching him.

"He’s a good shot stopper, maybe not as good as Alisson but he’s better with his feet.”

Virgil Van Dijk

"He’s calm and has that bit of class about him.

"Social media will tell you he’s struggled recently but I’d still have him.”

“Stones is top. When he was first at City it took him a while to get into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He struggled in the first year but Pep (Guardiola) had the belief in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s obviously a quality player, but sometimes it can take people a bit longer to transition.

"Last year he flew with that inverted fullback role.

"I like him as a player. He’s good on the ball and solid defensively.”

Sergio Busquets

"I could watch him all day, it’s just enjoyable when he plays.”

Kevin De Bruyne

"It speaks for himself, he’s just a top player.”