Richard O’Donnell says he’s determined to push Dan Grimshaw as much as possible for the number one jersey at Blackpool- while also passing as much advice as possible to help his goalkeeping colleague.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 34-year-old has featured in both the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy games for the Seasiders so far this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Despite coming in as a back-up option, O’Donnell states it was still an easy decision to make the move to Bloomfield Road following his exit from Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve worked with Banksy (Steve Banks) before so he sort of sold it to me as much as anything,” he explained.

Richard O'Donnell (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“I really got on with him at Bradford.

“Speaking to him and the manager about the plans for the season just sold itself.

“It’s a big club with a lot of potential.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say, everyone wants the same thing and are pulling in the same direction.

“At the minute the cup competitions are where my games are.

“I want to push every day to play in the league, and I’ll never move away from that aim because if I did there would be no point in me playing football any more.

“I’ve got to have that desire to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love coming into football and working every day, so nothing is telling me that I shouldn’t be doing what I am doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over my three games I think my performance levels have been decent. Those cup matches are about putting yourself in the manager’s thoughts.

“Both Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) and Macca (Mackenzie Chapman) are really good guys who I’ve got a lot of respect for.

“As a goalkeeping group we’re really strong.

“Anything they need, whether that’s tactically, technically, physiologically- as a player and a person I’ve been through a lot of things so I can relate and help out as best I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a slightly different role for me in that sense but it’s one I’m comfortable with.

“I’m quite keen on the coaching side of things and it’s maybe something I’ll go into when I finish.

“I think Grimmy knows whenever he steps on the pitch I’ve got his back and will be with him no matter what.