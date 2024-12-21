Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer made his return to the dugout on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old was appointed as Burton Albion’s new head coach last week, with the position available following the sacking of Mark Robinson back in October.

Bowyer, who has also previously managed the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City, had been without a job since departing Dundee last summer - after guiding the Dark Blues to the SPL.

During his time at Bloomfield Road between 2016 and 2018, the former fullback guided the Seasiders back to League One via the play-offs, claiming a 2-1 victory over Exeter City in the final at Wembley.

Bowyer’s time in charge of the Brewers came against the Grecians at the Pirelli Stadium.

After taking the lead in the eighth minute through Billy Boden, Burton were ultimately on the end of a 2-1 loss, following goals from Josh Magennis and Millenic Alli.

Reflecting on the result, Bowyer stated there were some positives, as well as plenty of things to work on.

“We had a great start, it was the first set piece we've scored all season so there's a positive to take from that,” he told the Brewers club website.

“Exeter are a good footballing team that have been together for about a year and a half so it would to have got in at half-time still leading, but we didn't defend the first goal very well which was disappointing.

"Half time was good for us in terms of getting a message across to the players and I thought we started the second half well and created plenty of chances.

“I thought the majority of our set pieces were dangerous so it was disappointing that we didn't get something from those and then for as much as Exeter had the ball, we've lost to a worldie."

"I thought our attitude and body language was good, we didn't cave in and we kept going to produce chances, so we can't feel sorry for ourselves.

“We've got to be better with the ball and we know that, but I thought we got into some good areas today. There's been some things for me to take away and be positive about, but there's other things where I know we've got to put in some real work."