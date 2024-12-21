Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool were unable to break down Stevenage in a 0-0 stalemate at Bloomfield Road in their final home outing of 2024.

Steve Bruce’s side are now unbeaten in their last four league games, but will be disappointed by another underwhelming result on the Fylde Coast.

The Seasiders had won three games on the bounce heading into the fixture, but all had taken place on the road, with only two victories under their belt at home throughout the current League One campaign so far.

Blackpool came close to opening the scoring inside the first minute. Kyle Joseph released the speedy Rob Apter into space down the right side, with the winger’s run into the box eventually stopped by Murphy Cooper.

The Stevenage keeper was soon called into action again, pushing wide a well-controlled volley from Albie Morgan.

Down the other end, a speculative shot from distance from Louis Thompson proved to be a challenge for Harry Tyrer - who needed both hands to knock the ball over the bar.

The Everton loanee had a couple more nervy moments at the beginning of the second half, with the 23-year-old putting his team under pressure with a couple of weak punches.

Jamie Reid also called him into action, with a shot through Matthew Pennington’s legs proving to be an easy stop.

Shortly after being introduced off the bench, Jordan Rhodes had an instant impact, forcing Cooper into an. impressive save with a header from a Lee Evans corner to the front post.

Stevenage sub Nick Freeman attempted to claim a dramatic late winner for the visitors, but failed to get clean connection on a half volley - which went well wide.

In their final home game of 2024, Blackpool will be hoping the new year will bring a change of fortunes at Bloomfield Road after a difficult few months for those in Tangerine and the home fans watching on.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Dom Ballard (69’), Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes (69’), Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan.