Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states Blackpool didn’t do enough in their 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither side were able to create too much on a difficult afternoon on the Fylde Coast, with only a couple of testing shot coming the way of each keeper.

The Seasiders have struggled at home this season, with only two league wins under their belt in total in front of their own fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce admits he was left disappointed by another frustrating fixture for his side, who were looking to build on their recent three consecutive wins on the road.

“I thought we had a bright start,” he said.

“We got out in the first 20 minutes and we played very well - there was an edge to us.

“It was a tough watch all afternoon - it was difficult with a wind swirling around, but we didn’t show enough quality in the last third. Our decision making at times wasn’t the best, so it was frustrating

“I thought their two centre backs played very well and made it difficult, but overall it was disappointing we didn’t have the quality where it matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t do enough in forward areas in particular, and that little bit of quality to win matches like this. We started brightly and had one or two opportunities in the first 15 minutes, but after that - the longer the game went on, the more frustrating the game became for us. A draw is probably a fair result.

“They’re difficult to play again, and very well organised. They’re athletic and will ask you a question, and that’s why they’re having a decent season.”

Blackpool could’ve taken the lead inside the opening minute, with Rob Apter being denied by Murphy Cooper.

After receiving the ball on the right side, the winger opted to run into the box to take a shot himself, but did have other options around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a young player and he’ll learn - he knows that,” Bruce added.

“If there was someone who was going to unlock anything then it’d be young Rob, so he’ll get better with the more games he’ll play. That’s the little bit of quality you’re looking for.

“He had the chance to roll it across, so he’s got to learn from that. He’s had an outstanding season learning his trade.”

The best chance of the game came through Jordan Rhodes off the bench, with the striker’s front post header from a corner forcing Murphy into a really good save.

“The keeper pulled off a good save,” Bruce stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Typical Jordan, he got in front of his man from a corner. He nearly scored - which he’s done so well over the years with. It was always going to take something like that. The only way I thought they were going to score was from a set piece.”