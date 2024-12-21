'Energetic' to 'nervy' - Blackpool player ratings from Stevenage stalemate with five scoring 7/10

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Dec 2024, 17:20 GMT
Blackpool’s shortage of wins at Bloomfield Road continued with a 0-0 draw with Stevenage.

Steve Bruce’s side had a couple of chances inside the opening exchanges, with both Rob Apter and Albie Morgan calling Murphy Cooper into action.

Beyond that, opportunities proved to be rare for both teams. Harry Tyrer needed a couple of routine saves for the Seasiders, while substitute Jordan Rhodes was denied by an impressive stop from the visiting keeper in the second half.

Blackpool have struggled at home this season, with only two league wins under their belt on the Fylde Coast in total, despite Bloomfield Road being a fortress last year.

Despite the disappointment of only managing a point against Stevenage, Bruce’s side are now unbeaten in their last four League One outings following their recent three consecutive victories on the road.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Blackpool took on Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Blackpool took on Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

There were a couple of nervy moments from Harry Tyrer - who continues to struggle when it comes to collecting the ball. The Everton loanee did do well in the first half to stop a testing effort from Louis Thompson.

2. Harry Tyrer- 6

There were a couple of nervy moments from Harry Tyrer - who continues to struggle when it comes to collecting the ball. The Everton loanee did do well in the first half to stop a testing effort from Louis Thompson. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah put in a good shift down the right side, with some important defensive moments alongside some promising runs forward.

3. Odel Offiah- 7

Odel Offiah put in a good shift down the right side, with some important defensive moments alongside some promising runs forward. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Matthew Pennington is certainly making the most of his recent opportunities in the starting XI, and is forming some good partnerships at the back.

4. Matthew Pennington- 7

Matthew Pennington is certainly making the most of his recent opportunities in the starting XI, and is forming some good partnerships at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Olly Casey was once again a rock at the back for the Seasiders.

5. Olly Casey- 7

Olly Casey was once again a rock at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Like his defensive colleagues, James Husband was solid enough at the back.

6. James Husband- 7

Like his defensive colleagues, James Husband was solid enough at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

