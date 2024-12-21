'Energetic' to 'nervy' - Blackpool player ratings from Stevenage stalemate with five scoring 7/10

Steve Bruce’s side had a couple of chances inside the opening exchanges, with both Rob Apter and Albie Morgan calling Murphy Cooper into action.

Beyond that, opportunities proved to be rare for both teams. Harry Tyrer needed a couple of routine saves for the Seasiders, while substitute Jordan Rhodes was denied by an impressive stop from the visiting keeper in the second half.

Blackpool have struggled at home this season, with only two league wins under their belt on the Fylde Coast in total, despite Bloomfield Road being a fortress last year.

Despite the disappointment of only managing a point against Stevenage, Bruce’s side are now unbeaten in their last four League One outings following their recent three consecutive victories on the road.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Harry Tyrer- 6 There were a couple of nervy moments from Harry Tyrer - who continues to struggle when it comes to collecting the ball. The Everton loanee did do well in the first half to stop a testing effort from Louis Thompson.

Odel Offiah- 7 Odel Offiah put in a good shift down the right side, with some important defensive moments alongside some promising runs forward.

Matthew Pennington- 7 Matthew Pennington is certainly making the most of his recent opportunities in the starting XI, and is forming some good partnerships at the back.

Olly Casey- 7 Olly Casey was once again a rock at the back for the Seasiders.