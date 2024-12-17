Former Blackpool and Bradford City boss 'contender' for League One manager's job

A League One rival is considering the appointment of a promotion-winning Blackpool boss.

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer could be in line for a return to football management after emerging as a contender for a League One manager's job.

Pete O'Rourke, a transfer correspondent for Football Insider is reporting that Bowyer has emerged as a 'surprise' contender for the vacancy at Burton Albion. The Brewers have been without a manager since sacking Mark Robinson in mid-October.

Burton were dealt a setback when it emerged that Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell turned down the opportunity to return to the Pirelli Stadium. Since dealing with the rejection, it appears their attentions have now turned to Bowyer.

The 53-year-old hasn't been in a manager's job since leaving Dundee in May 2023, despite guiding them to promotion and winning the SPFL Scottish Championship Manager of the Year. To keep himself involved in football, he has been working with BBC Radio Lancashire Sport as a commentator.

Most of his experience in management has come in League Two and the Championship. He was in charge of the Seasiders when he took them up via the play-offs in 2017. After winning promotion, he guided them to a 12th-placed finish in their first season back in the third tier before leaving just one game in to the 2018/19 campaign.

His other clubs include Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City, and Salford City. At Blackburn, he was a youth coach but later moved in to senior management, and finished twice in the top-half of the Championship. At Bradford, he suffered relegation but remained, however he was unable to get them promoted at the first attempt.

Bowyer later moved to Salford City, having been borrowed by Derby County where he was their under-23s coach. He took the Ammies to eighth and 10th in the league, but couldn’t deliver the Class of 92’s goal of promotion.