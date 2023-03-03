Preston North End v Blackpool: Kick-off and ticket details as Lancashire derby is picked for Sky Sports coverage

The Seasiders make the trip to Deepdale on Saturday, April 1 looking to complete a double over their fierce rivals, having beaten them 4-2 at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season.

The game kicks off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, based upon police advice with the support of both clubs.

Kick-off time will remain at 12.30pm despite the fixture being selected for live coverage.

As the home side, PNE will receive £100,000 while the Seasiders will net £10,000.

Mick McCarthy’s side are also on Sky Sports next week on Saturday, March 11 for the trip to Bristol City, which will also kick-off at 12.30pm.

League leaders Burnley have had three fixtures chosen for live coverage by Sky over the March/April period.

For the second season running, Blackpool have been allocated 2,200 tickets for the fixture, which is both side’s first game back after the international break.

In a statement, PNE said: “Due to segregation, the total allocation for this fixture will be approximately 20,000, with 2,200 of those tickets allocated to Blackpool supporters.”

Preston were given 2,082 tickets for the Bloomfield Road clash back in October, just under 100 fewer than last season.

It’s understood the decision to hand out a reduced allocation was taken on safety grounds, with added segregation added on the bottom row of the away end and next to the press box.

Last season both clubs expressed their disappointment at what they perceived to be lower than expected away allocations.

Preston were given 2,200 tickets for the first game at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool opting to prioritise their home supporters – selling out the remainder of the home ends to their fans.

Their rivals replied in kind with a similar allocation for the Deepdale fixture.

Blackpool released a statement expressing their “surprise and disappointment” given Preston's ability to host many more away fans.

Preston split their Bill Shankly Kop between home and away supporters in a game that coincided with the centenary of Sir Tom Finney’s birth.

