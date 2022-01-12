New date for Blackpool derby at Preston as ticket allocation disappoints Seasiders

The Deepdale derby was scheduled for Saturday, March 19 but has been switched to Tuesday, April 5, with at 7.45pm kick-off.

The game has been moved on account of “a major policing operation” on March 19, when the Conservatives' Spring Conference concludes in Blackpool.

Blackpool celebrate Gary Madine's goal which sealed the 2-0 win over Preston in October

The new date coincides with the centenary of the birth of Sir Tom Finney, the Preston and England great.

Blackpool have announced that “approximately 2,000 tickets have been made available” to Seasiders fans, adding that the club is “surprised and disappointed” by this allocation “given Preston's ability to host many more away fans”.

It follows controversy surrounding Preston's allocation of 2,200 for the Bloomfield Road fixture in October, when Blackpool won 2-0.

That away allocation was lower than for previous Championship games this season as Blackpool considered the game 'high risk' and had experienced crowd disorder at earlier fixtures this season.

Extra tickets were made available to Blackpool supporters on that side of the ground, leading to Preston raising concerns over safety and stating that their own supporters would be consulted before Blackpool's allocation for the return match was decided.

Preston have announced that the Bill Shankly Kop will be 'split' between home and away supporters for the rematch as they anticipate bumper demand for the Finney centenary celebration.

Preston season ticket holders have been invited to relocate to that stand if they wish.