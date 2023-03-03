Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy delivers his verdict on Reading's potential points deduction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the points deduction be confirmed, Ince’s side will drop from 44 points to 38 and just seven clear of the relegation zone.

Their next four games come against sides that are all in the top six.

When asked about Reading’s situation, Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy admitted it was something he was keeping an eye on.

“It could have an impact on the relegation fight,” he told The Gazette.

“They will be desperate not to lose six points, but I don’t know. I asked the question the other day and I was told they (the EFL) are thinking about it, so who knows if it will be this season or next season.

Paul Ince's side could be just seven points clear of the relegation zone if the points deduction is triggered

“Like we saw with Derby, it was applied the following season so whether it has an effect on the relegation picture, time will tell.”

Reading were also deducted six points for breaching financial rules last season but still managed to stay up by four points.

The Berkshire outfit did, however, receive a further six-point deduction suspended until the end of this season.

Addressing the speculation on Thursday, Ince said: “I presumed the fact that we were compliant with the EFL meant it was fine, but you’ve always got the six points hanging over you.

“Speaking to Mark Bowen (head of football operations) I think it might be next week, but we’re not sure. We want to know.

“If we’re going to get it, give it to us and if we’re not then let us get on with the rest of the season. If we get it, it will be next week.

“Whatever has happened happened two years ago when I wasn’t here. What I can control is how we fix it, because I have to pick up the baton. As angry as I feel about it, what’s the point of crying over spilt milk?