Blackpool and Wigan given possible lifeline with Championship rivals threatened with points deduction

Both the Daily Mail and The Telegraph are reporting that the Royals could be hit with a six-point deduction for their failure to comply with an EFL business plan.

Should the points deduction be confirmed, Paul Ince’s side will drop from 44 points to 38 and just seven clear of the relegation zone with 13 games remaining.

The Royals currently sit 14th in the table following their 3-1 win against Blackpool last weekend, but would drop down to 19th.

They were deducted six points for breaching financial rules last season but still managed to stay up by four points.

It came after former Pool boss Ince was brought in on an interim basis, before later taking the job full-time.

The Berkshire outfit did, however, receive a further six-point deduction suspended until the end of this season.

Reading were previously punished in November 2021

According to reports, that suspended penalty is now on the verge of being triggered amid claims the club have failed to cut their spending in accordance with the plan they agreed with the EFL.

According to Mail, Reading’s previous penalty – handed out in November 2021 – came after they recorded a loss of £57.8m, £18m more than the £39m upper loss threshold for the four-year period.

It remains to be seen if the penalty will be handed down to Ince’s side this season, as the disciplinary process is yet to begin.