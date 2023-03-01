Mick McCarthy pinpoints one key thing Blackpool need to do during the run in

Despite falling to a second straight defeat at Reading at the weekend, the Seasiders did pose an attacking threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy’s men produced 14 shots on goal compared to Reading’s eight, but it was the home side that showed a clinical touch to cruise to a 3-1 win.

Pool squandered presentable chances to take the lead before Reading’s first goal before missing further opportunities before Paul Ince’s side put the game to bed with two quickfire goals in the second-half.

If Blackpool are to have any chance of overturning the four-point gap to safety during the final 12 games, McCarthy knows his side will have to be much better in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to take your chances,” the 64-year-old said.

“We had one or two good chances and a couple of fresh airs that came in the box.

McCarthy's side produced 14 shots on goal against Reading last weekend

“At both ends, when you get your chances you’ve got to take them when you’re playing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were on top on Saturday when we conceded the second goal, so that ruined it for us.”

One thing that can’t be questioned this season is the players’ team spirit and mentality, but their heads did briefly drop last weekend when Reading made it 2-0 courtesy of Andy Carroll’s penalty.

Two minutes later, the Royals would add a third through former Seasider Tom Ince, who slotted home his second of the game.

“They (the players) were all sick,” McCarthy said. “I was sick when we conceded the second goal because we were on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad