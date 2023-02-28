The Seasiders have taken five points from the seven league games McCarthy has taken charge of since he replaced Michael Appleton in January.

It leaves McCarthy’s men in 23rd place in the Championship, four points adrift of safety with 12 games left to play.

When asked if the job has transpired to be more difficult than he thought it would be, McCarthy said: “No, not in the slightest.

“When I took the job and we were in the position we were in, it was for a reason.

“Managers and coaches lose their jobs because of that. I’ve inherited it and we’re still producing similar performances and similar results.

McCarthy has won one of his first seven league games

“We’re playing well sometimes and still getting beat, but I was under no illusions when I took the job.”

Despite acknowledging the tough task ahead of him trying to keep Blackpool in the second tier, McCarthy insists he’s still enjoying being back in management.

The veteran boss, who has been in management for over 30 years, had been out of work for 14 months before he received the call from the Seasiders.

“It’s a tough assignment, yes, but it’s great to be back at it and trying to succeed at it,” McCarthy said.

“I have to say the club is fantastic and the people at it (are fantastic too). They deserve better than what we’re providing for them at the minute.

“I keep saying, everybody is trying their level best and if it turns out we’re not good enough at the end then I can accept as long as everyone is doing their hardest and trying their hardest and they are.”

Blackpool are next back in action on Saturday when they host Lancashire rivals Burnley at Bloomfield Road.