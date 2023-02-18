Blackpool end long-lasting Championship winless run with 1-0 victory over Stoke City

Blackpool celebrate their goal (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Ian Poveda’s seventh-minute strike proved to be the difference between the sides, with the Seasiders ending their 14-game winless run in the Championship.

Mick McCarthy’s side were forced to defend for the majority of the game, but held on to claim a crucial three points.

Stoke had an early opportunity to open the scoring after only five minutes, with Dwight Gayle tapping the ball over the bar from close-range.

They were immediately punished down the other end, with Poveda giving the Seasiders the lead.

Despite falling behind, the visitors still had the majority of the ball, and started to build some pressure on the Blackpool defence.

Josh Laurent came close to levelling the scores, with a curling effort from the edge of the box going just wide of the post.

As the break approached, Will Smallbone also had an opportunity, forcing Chris Maxwell into a strong save with his feet, after a long ball had opened-up the Seasiders’ defence.

After the break, second half substitute CJ Campbell should’ve doubled Blackpool’s lead, but pulled his shot wide of the post; when he should’ve at least been getting it on target.

The Potters continued to look for a goal as well, and came close again just after the hour mark, but were denied by the keeper.

They also hit a free kick into the side-netting, while a speculative effort from Jordan Thompson was fired well over the bar from distance.

