Man City loanee to feature for Blackpool's development squad to step up return from long-term injury

Stephen Dobbie’s side return to action tomorrow with a Central League encounter against title rivals Accrington Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Stanley that currently lead the way on 16 points from eight games, having yet to be beaten.

Blackpool sit two points behind in second, knowing a victory will see them leapfrog their opponents back to the summit.

The game kicks off at 2pm at the home of Bamber Bridge, with supporters free to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-team boss Mick McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette on Saturday that Fiorini would be included.

It comes after the midfielder was left out of his squad for the second game running for the 3-1 defeat to Reading.

Fiorini needs to step up his match fitness before he's considered for the first-team on a regular basis

The Manchester City loanee made his return from a six-month absence by starting against Stoke City last week, only to be brought off at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiorini is said to be fine and is still available, but is just in need of match sharpness before he’s regularly considered for starts.

“Lewis trained today,” McCarthy explained after Saturday’s game.

“He had 45 minutes so to come back and play 90 minutes in the Championship, it’s not enough.

“He trained today, he will be training on Monday and then he’ll be playing in the development squad on Tuesday – hopefully for 90 minutes – and then he’ll be in a better place to start a game and finish a game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiorini himself, meanwhile, revealed last week he felt fit and ready to play but understands why the club are opting to remain cautious having been out for so long.

The midfielder has only made six appearances this season having injured his hamstring against QPR back in August.

"It was a bit strange to play the first-half (against Stoke) rather than coming back into the squad and be on the bench, but obviously on a personal note it was nice to be out there,” he told Tangerine TV.

“I’ve recovered well from it and I’m ready to be out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad