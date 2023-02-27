Former Blackpool, Bristol City and QPR men in the running for Oxford United vacancy

The U’s are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Karl Robinson, bringing an end to his almost five-year spell at the Kassam Stadium.

The 42-year-old was sacked on Sunday, a day after Oxford were beaten 3-0 by Bristol Rovers at home.

The U’s, who languish in 17th place in the League One table, had taken just one point from their last eight games under Robinson.

Announcing Robinson’s departure, Oxford said in a statement: “The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.

“The search for a new head coach will be thorough and extensive and is already underway.”

It was also announced the existing coaching staff of Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown will take charge in the interim period ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lincoln City.

Appleton is the early favourite to take over from Robinson, left

According to bookmakers BetVictor, Appleton is the early favourite to take over from Robinson.

The 47-year-old, who was sacked by Blackpool last month, is well liked among the Oxford fanbase having led them to promotion from League Two during the 2015/16 season.

He then led the U’s to an eighth-placed finish in League One the following season, while also reaching the final of the EFL Trophy.

Another former Blackpool man, Neil Critchley, is also high in the betting having been axed by QPR earlier this month after just two months in charge.

That was the second time in the space of just four months Critchley had been sacked, having followed Steven Gerrard out of the door at Aston Villa.

The likes of Steve Cotterill, Grant McCann, Liam Manning and Danny Cowley are also among the frontrunners.

Odds for the next Oxford boss (according to BetVictor)

Steve Cotterill - 4/1

Neil Critchley - 8/1

Grant McCann - 8/1

Liam Manning - 12/1

Danny Cowley - 12/1

Lee Bowyer - 14/1

Leam Richardson - 16/1

Neil Lennon - 20/1

Graeme Murty - 20/1

Stephen Robinson - 20/1

Chris Wilder - 20/1

Dean Smith - 20/1