Former Blackpool boss and Aston Villa coach Neil Critchley SACKED by QPR after just 71 days

QPR have opted to wield the axe after the 44-year-old won just one of his first 12 games in charge.

After overseeing a 1-0 win away to Preston in his first game, the Hoops have since endured a run of 11 games without a win, a run which includes six defeats.

The 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday proved to be the last straw after QPR slumped to 17th in the table and just eight points ahead of the relegation zone, having been ninth and only three points off the play-offs before Critchley took over.

The decision to sack the former Blackpool boss comes just 71 days after his appointment at Loftus Road.

Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill, who also worked alongside Critchley during his time at Blackpool, have also left QPR.

“It is hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision so early into Neil’s tenure with the club,” QPR CEO Lee Hoos said.

Critchley won just one of his 12 games in charge of QPR

“However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the board felt it had to act.

“There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

“He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool.”

Critchley was due to make his first return to Bloomfield Road since his departure on March 21.

It’s been tough going for the former Liverpool academy coach since his shock decision to leave Bloomfield Road at the end of last season.

Critchley opted to join Steven Gerrard as his number two at Aston Villa, a job that lasted just four months.

Gerrard was potted after overseeing just two wins in 11, leaving Villa above the dropzone on goal difference only.

Critchley was a popular figure at Bloomfield Road having led the Seasiders to promotion from League One during his first full season in charge.