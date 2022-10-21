Future of ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley decided following Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa sacking

The Liverpool legend was axed from his role straight after last night’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

In the statement confirming Gerrard’s dismissal, no mention was made of his assistant Critchley and the rest of his backroom staff.

However, in a fresh update this morning, Villa have confirmed Critchley will also be departing after just four months in the job.

They said: “Aston Villa can confirm Gary McAllister, Neil Critchley, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason have all left the club following the departure of head coach Steven Gerrard.

“The club would like to place on record its appreciation to them for their hard work and wish them well for the future.”

First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday’s clash against Brentford.

Critchley lasted just four months as Steven Gerrard's assistant

CEO Christian Purslow added: “The board has come to this decision following a full evaluation of results and performances over the calendar year.

“We were clear when we appointed Steven that we set an objective of continuous improvement but that has not been achieved despite everybody’s best efforts and we believe the time is right to make these changes now.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will update supporters as soon as possible.”

Critchley left Bloomfield Road in controversial circumstances back in June to become Gerrard’s assistant.

But the move to the West Midlands hasn’t worked out as planned.

Villa’s defeat to Fulham leaves the club above the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference only having won just two league games so far this season.

Critchley was a popular figure at Bloomfield Road having led the Seasiders to promotion from League One during his first full season in charge.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra and Liverpool academy coach would then lead the club to a 16th placed finish in the Championship.

Pool’s former head coach had spoken openly about his affection for the club and his intention to remain on the Fylde coast for “years to come”.