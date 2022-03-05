Neil Critchley hoping to continue success with Blackpool for years to come

It comes after Blackpool’s head coach celebrated his two-year anniversary on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old has achieved plenty during that period, winning promotion in his first full season in charge and consolidating the Seasiders in the Championship.

With 12 games to go this season, Pool sit 14th, 22 points clear of the bottom three and only nine points adrift of the play-off places.

Reflecting back on his two years in charge, Critchley said: “It’s a strange feeling because time does fly when you’re enjoying yourself and that’s true.

“But so much has happened and you don’t get a lot of time to reflect in this job because you’re always thinking about the next day and the next game. Rightfully so, because you have to keep moving forward.

“We have progressed and over the last two years I’ve had unbelievable support from the people around me and I’ve got great people to work with. The players are exceptional people to work with every day.

Critchley has no intention of resting on his laurels as Blackpool boss

“I’m in a very privileged position but I can assure you we want to keep improving. The ambition of the club is to improve on and off the pitch, so we want to move forward.

“We’re not content with where we are and I’m so pleased to be a part of it. It’s been a really good two years and hopefully there are a few more years to come yet.”

The Seasiders will be looking to make it back-to-back wins today when they take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Michael O’Neill’s side sit one point and position below Blackpool in the league table, so Critchley expects it to be a tight encounter.

“I watched them in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace in midweek and they were arguably the better side and could have easily won the game,” Critchley said.

“They’ve got a good manager, good players, it’s a great test for us and a great challenge.

“I love going to these places, Stoke away. We will take a big following there and it should be a great day.