Two years of Neil Critchley: The perfect fit for Blackpool

The 43-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road in March 2020 from his Under-23 role within Liverpool’s academy, succeeding Simon Grayson.

After a delayed start due to the pandemic, Critchley won promotion in his first full season in charge and now has the Seasiders on the brink of Championship safety with 12 games still to play.

Neil Critchley celebrates Blackpool's win over Reading

Boasting a win ratio of just over 43 per cent, it makes Critchley one of the club’s most successful bosses in recent times.

Arguably the biggest result of Blackpool’s season came back in November, when the club were able to tie Critchley down to a long-term deal as Pool’s head coach committed his future until the summer of 2026.

The club’s chief executive Ben Mansford told The Gazette: “We’re delighted to have him.

“He’s a really good fit for this club and, as we said when he signed his new deal, long may it continue.

“What we’ve achieved over the last two years – considering the challenges we’ve faced, from legacy issues to Covid to acclimatising to life in the Championship – it’s just quite remarkable.

“Everyone, from the supporters to the owner, should be immensely proud of what we’ve achieved.

“I’m just delighted that Critch sees himself as part of that future. Neil is a proper guy and knowing he’s here for the foreseeable is great news for the football club.”

Critchley was considered by some at the time to be a surprise choice for the Seasiders, given he had never previously managed in senior men’s football.

But those reservations have long been banished and it’s clear Critchley is the ideal fit for what the club is trying to do on and off the field.

“We instantly took a liking to Critch,” Mansford added. “We felt if the club was going to succeed we would need good quality coaching, good quality recruitment and an academy.

“Critch just seemed a good fit to push all three of those, so we thought we had done well by the club and had made the right choice.

“But you’re dealing with human beings, you’re dealing with emotion, you’re dealing with flesh and blood, so I’m just so happy it went the way it did because professional sport isn’t an exact science.

“Critch just gave you a confidence, and it just felt like he was ready to come and have a go. It just felt like a good fit and it’s so good to be able to look back and confirm that.”