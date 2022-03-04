'Nobody can do anymore': Latest update from CEO Ben Mansford on Blackpool's training ground plans

Supporters were informed back in September of last year that news of the club’s proposals could be revealed within weeks.

An announcement has yet to be made, fuelling concern among some supporters that there may be a hitch in the plans.

But The Gazette understands everything remains on track and it is only the legal process that has delayed the club making a definitive statement.

In an ideal world, the club would have liked to have made an announcement by now but they’d rather ensure everything is in place before going public.

Speaking to The Gazette, the club’s chief executive Ben Mansford emphasised how hard the club continue to work on the proposals.

“Nobody can do anymore,” he said.

“Simon Sadler has been brilliant and we’ve got the preferred site, we’ve got our team of consultants appointed and ready to go, we’ve got a lot of work done towards our planning application to go in. We’re just finalising the acquisition of the pieces of land we need.

Ben Mansford, right, and owner Simon Sadler continue to work tirelessly on plans for a new training ground

“The supporters will know as soon as is practically possible where that site is and what the vision will be for that site.

“But the training ground is still a huge part of what Simon wants to achieve and what the club wants to achieve.

“Everything is geared to be able to make an announcement and move that facility forward as soon as practically possible.”

A state-of-the-art training complex was one of the first priorities Sadler outlined upon taking over the club in 2019.

Since then, Sadler has overseen a number of improvements at Squires Gate to make it fit for purpose in the short-term for Neil Critchley and his players.

In 2020, a new modular building was installed which includes facilities for changing, eating, meetings and medical needs. Extensive work has also been undertaken on the training pitches.