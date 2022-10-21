Ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley faces uncertain future as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is sacked by Aston Villa

The 44-year-old left Bloomfield Road in controversial circumstances back in June to become Gerrard’s assistant manager at Villa Park.

But the move to the West Midlands, one that caused shock by dropping down to become a number two, hasn’t worked out as planned.

Villa’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday night leaves the club above the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference only having won just two league games so far this season.

In Villa’s statement announcing Gerrard’s axing, the top flight side make no mention of Critchley or any of his backroom staff.

It remains uncertain who will take charge of their weekend fixture against Brentford.

Villa said in a statement: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley left Blackpool to join Villa just four months ago but could soon be out of work

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Critchley was a popular figure at Bloomfield Road having led the Seasiders to promotion from League One during his first full season in charge.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra and Liverpool academy coach would then lead the club to a 16th placed finish in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pool’s former head coach had spoken openly about his affection for the club and his intention to remain on the Fylde coast for “years to come”.

But he caused shock during the summer when he decided to up sticks and depart to join Villa, where the number two vacancy had opened up following Michael Beale’s decision to become QPR boss.

Critchley also caused anger by making no statement to the Blackpool fans following his surprise departure.

According to recent reports, Villa are looking at former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery as possible replacements for Gerrard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pochettino is out of work having been dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain in July.

Emery, meanwhile, is currently manager of Villarreal and is under contract with the La Liga side until next June. having previously managed in the Premier League with Arsenal.