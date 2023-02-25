Reading and Tom Ince pile on further misery on relegation-threatened Blackpool

The Seasiders actually produced an improved display from their lacklustre loss to Blackburn Rovers in midweek, where they failed to even register a shot on target.

But Mick McCarthy’s men were punished for a lack of composure and quality in front of goal, whereas the Royals were far more clinical when their chances came along.

Former Seasider Tom Ince rubbed salt into the Blackpool wounds with a brace, while Andy Carroll also netted from the penalty spot.

Bizarrely the result changes very little down at the bottom end of the table as all the other sides in and around them also lost, meaning they remain four points adrift of safety.

But following a run of one win in 17 games, rival scores are immaterial unless they’re able to put some sort of form together - with only 12 games now remaining.

McCarthy sprung a surprise with his team selection by making SEVEN changes to the side last lost to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Andy Lyons, Jordan Thorniley, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Josh Bowler, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine all came into the starting line-up.

For Madine, it was his first appearance since serving a four-match ban.

Jordan Gabriel, Dom Thompson, Kenny Dougall, Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda, Morgan Rogers and Jerry Yates were the seven to drop out.

Yates missed out altogether after picking up an injury against Blackburn in midweek.

He joins Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley on the sidelines.

Lewis Fiorini missed out for the second game running despite making his return from injury against Stoke last week.

As for Reading, they made four changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Cardiff City in their last game.

Former Seasider Tom Ince returned to the starting line-up on his return from a recent injury.

There was a slight tactical tweak from the Seasiders, lining up in a 4-4-2 system with Callum Connolly moved into midfield alongside Sonny Carey and Luke Garbuitt starting on the left wing.

The Seasiders made a bright start to the game, showing a lot more intent than we saw at Ewood Park on Tuesday night in the opening 10 minutes alone.

Curtis Nelson had the game’s first clear-cut chance after a corner ricocheted to him inside the box, but his goalbound effort was blocked inside the six-yard box.

Reading immediately countered, swinging in a cross from the right which Yakou Meite headed towards goal but Chris Maxwell was equal to it.

Naby Sarr was the next man to go close, heading narrowly over after climbing above his marker to meet a cross in from the left.

Nevertheless, it was still against the run of play when Reading took the lead on 13 minutes with a moment of good fortune.

Typically, it was former Seasider Ince who grabbed the goal, albeit it came via a heavy deflection off Jordan Thorniley to take the ball up and over Maxwell.

Ince refused to celebrate the goal in front of the away end, throwing up his hands apologetically as he turned to the Seasiders in attendance.

As if Blackpool haven’t endured enough injury turmoil this season, they were dealt another blow midway through the first-half when Shayne Lavery was forced off with a knock to be replaced by Ian Poveda.

The loanee squandered a good chance to level shortly after coming on after being teed up by the dangerous Bowler, but he couldn’t quite get the ball out of his feet at the vital moment.

Despite Pool largely controlling the first-half with a much improved display, they were dealt a big let-off just before the half-hour mark when Meite skipped past James Husband too easily before firing a dangerous ball across the six-yard box that thankfully went begging.

The visitors were looking susceptible down their left-hand side, with Meite and Ince taking advantage of some slack defending from Husband and Thorniley.

Reading sensed Blackpool’s vulnerability, creating another good chance - this time for Andy Carroll who blazed over after cheating the ball down at the back stick.

Blackpool looked to have lost their only fit and available striker on the stroke of half-time when Gary Madine went down for treatment. But despite Morgan Rogers being readied to come on, Madine returned to the field and finished the half.

Madine actually ended the half by going close to drawing Blackpool level, volleying just wide on his weaker left foot after cheating down a diagonal ball.

The striker looked to have run off his knock after emerging for the start of the second-half, which Pool again started brightly with Thorniley having a shot blocked inside the box.

After a brief lull, Sonny Carey squandered a gilt-edged chance to equalise when the ball dropped kindly for him inside the box only to shoot straight at Lumley from 10 yards out.

Reading offered precisely nothing in the second-half but, 20 minutes from time, they were offered the chance to double their lead when they were awarded a penalty.

Curtis Nelson was the man to concede it, bringing Meite down after the Reading winger was sent clear in behind.

Carroll took responsibility from 12 yards, sending Maxwell the wrong way to double his side’s lead and break Blackpool’s resistance.

Two minutes later, two became three as Ince scored his second of the game, slotting home after Nelson had only partially cleared his lines from a dangerous cross towards the back post.

Blackpool went until the end in their futile bid to grab a late consolation, but the damage had long been done as they suffered another miserable defeat.

For what it’s worth, they did end up grabbing one goal in the third minute of stoppage time as Sonny Carey smashed home, but by then it was far too little, too late.

TEAMS

Reading: Lumley, Mbengue (Abbey), Sarr, Dann, McIntyre, Hendrick, Casadei (Loum), Ince (Fornah), Hoilett (Azeez), Meite (Long), Carroll

Subs not used: Bouzanis, Guinness-Walker

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley, Husband, Garbutt, Connolly, Carey, Bowler, Lavery (Poveda), Madine (Rogers)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Dougall, Patino, Hamilton

Referee: John Brooks

