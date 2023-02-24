Mick McCarthy explains why ex-Everton and Ipswich Town man is back in Blackpool's 25-man squad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only that, the 29-year-old even came off the bench to make his first appearance since Boxing Day in a midfield role.

When asked why Garbutt was drafted back in having been left out only a few weeks ago, McCarthy told The Gazette: “Garbs can play in midfield or anywhere down that left-hand side. He’s certainly a really talented footballer.

“Charlie (Patino) had been suspended, Lewis (Fiorini) is just coming back, we’ve got Tom (Trybull) out for however long he’s out for, so we were a little bit light.

“I thought he did well as well, so I’m pleased. He’s been training well.”

The Seasiders still have two spaces remaining in their 25-man squad list after McCarthy opted to leave gaps free for the players currently out injured to fill upon their return.

Luke Garbutt came on as a sub during last weekend's win against Stoke

Marvin Ekpiteta is expected to take up one, with the defender on schedule to return from a hamstring injury within the next week or two.

Who takes the other space is up for debate though, with Charlie Goode, Bridcutt, Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley not expected to be back any time soon.