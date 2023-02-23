Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy pays tribute to close friend and legendary commentator John Motson

Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC before retiring from the organisation in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in the year 2000 when McCarthy first worked alongside ‘Motty’ in a co-commentary capacity for the Euros.

From that point onwards, the two kept in contact and often worked together.

“I knew him quite well,” McCarthy told The Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did the Euros with him in Holland where I spent a lot of time with him. I’ve done games for the BBC with him and became really good friends with him.

“It’s very, very sad. He was a lovely man. He was very knowledgeable as well, he’s one of those guys whose voice is recognised all over. You heard his voice, you knew exactly who it was.

Motson has passed away at the age of 77

“He was really helpful to me when I did my first co-commentary, he was a huge help to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be sadly missed and my condolences go to his family.”

After starting out as a sports reporter on Radio 2, Motson made his breakthrough on Match of the Day during the famous FA Cup replay between Hereford and Newcastle four years later.

And it’s that iconic commentary, coupled with Motson’s famous sheepskin coat, that sticks out in McCarthy’s mind.

“The one I remember as much as anything was the Hereford game against Newcastle when (Ronnie) Radford scored,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember his commentary and obviously his sheepskin coat sticks in my mind as well. I’ve seen that a few times.

“He was a really good guy, he was good to me because I was wet behind the ears doing it and he was a great help and became a really good friend.”

In a statement released by Motson’s family on Thursday morning, it was confirmed the 77-year-old passed away peacefully during his sleep.

He is survived by his wife Anne and son Frederick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad