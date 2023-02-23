News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool owner Simon Sadler to attend upcoming fans' meeting

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler is to attend the upcoming meeting with supporters, it has been announced.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The club’s next structured dialogue meeting was originally due to take place on Wednesday, March 1.

However, following the news that Sadler now intends to be at the meeting, it’s since been moved to Friday, March 3, the day before Blackpool’s home game against their Lancashire rivals Burnley.

The event will take place at the Heineken Lounge inside the club’s Bloomfield Road stadium, with supporters not aligned to any recognised supporters’ groups also welcome to attend.

“Simon Sadler plans to attend next week’s structured dialogue meeting,” Blackpool’s supporters’ liaison officer (SLO) Steve Rowland said.

“To facilitate this, the date is being moved to Friday, March 3, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in the Heineken Lounge at Bloomfield Road.

“Some wildcard admissions are available to fans not in any group. If interested, please email [email protected] by end of day Friday, February 23, along with any questions you have for the board.

Simon Sadler will take questions from supporters at the upcoming fans' meeting

“A random ballot may be used if applicants exceed places.”

The meeting will not be live streamed. It’s not yet known if the meeting will be made available to watch later on Tangerine TV.

Considering Blackpool’s frustrating season, it’s likely to be a well-attended meeting with lots of questions on the agenda.

The appointment and sacking of Michael Appleton, the subsequent arrival of Mick McCarthy, the club’s summer recruitment, the frequent injuries and the status of the East Stand and training ground plans are all issues that are likely to be raised.

