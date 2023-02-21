Blackpool fail to register a shot on target as they lose ground in relegation battle with Blackburn Rovers defeat

Tyrhys Dolan’s first-half effort was enough to separate the two sides in what was a pretty poor all-Lancashire affair at Ewood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders came into the game looking to make it two wins from two after finally getting back to winning ways against Stoke City at the weekend.

But they never looked like scoring as they failed to take the initiative and build on their newfound confidence and positivity.

The result means Mick McCarthy’s remain 23rd, but now sit four points adrift of safety after Rotherham United’s win against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool, who still haven’t won at Ewood Park since 1977, came into the game knowing a victory could take them out of the bottom three.

But they failed to trouble Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears and were made to pay for a real lack of urgency and quality, with misplaced passes and poor first touches littering their game.

Tyrhys Dolan's goal meant Blackpool came away from Ewood Park empty-handed

Mick McCarthy opted to freshen things up for this all-Lancashire affair, making three changes from Saturday’s 1-0 win against Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Fiorini, who made his first appearance since August against the Potters, was rested after making his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury. James Husband and Andy Lyons also dropped down to the bench.

In their place came Dom Thompson, Jordan Gabriel and Charlie Patino, who returned after serving his one-match ban.

Elsewhere, Gary Madine served the fourth and final game of his four-match ban for the red card he was shown against Huddersfield Town.

Jordan Thorniley wasn’t risked despite recovering from a slight hamstring strain which kept him out of Saturday’s game against Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

Blackburn, who made three changes from their weekend win against Swansea, were without influential duo Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz due to injury.

After a quiet start to the game, in which Blackburn dominated possession but in their own half, Blackpool created the first opening.

Jordan Gabriel almost got in down the right when he was left in acres of space inside the box but Jerry Yates mistakenly took the ball off his toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool would have been given encouragement though when they began to hear some moans and groans from the home ends, as Rovers passed the ball among themselves in their own half with no real purpose.

Midway through the half the home side finally began to apply some pressure, winning three corners in quick succession before going close through Tyrhys Dolan.

The winger was picked out in space down the left flank, allowing him the time to cut inside onto his right foot and curl a 25-yard effort towards goal which Chris Maxwell did well to tip over.

Maxwell could do nothing to deny Dolan a few moments later though when the Rovers winger gave the home side the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all stemmed from Blackburn’s right flank, where Sorba Thomas was left in acres of space to put the ball on a plate for Dolan to slam home in emphatic fashion, high into the roof of the net.

It looked like it could be a double blow for the Seasiders, with Jerry Yates immediately signalling to the dugout he was struggling with a knock.

Despite initially attempting to play on, McCarthy had no option but to make the change as Shayne Lavery came on in his place.

The Northern Irishman was involved in the thick of the action in first-half stoppage-time when he appeared to win the ball ahead of last man Daniel Ayala who then brought Lavery down, but referee Dean Whitestone waved away the appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be Ayala’s final action of the game as he was forced off with a knock during the interval.

Blackpool breathed a big sigh of relief at the start of the second-half when Dolan went down in the box, only for the referee to award Blackpool a free-kick and brandish a yellow card for diving.

Jordan Gabriel set up a good opportunity for Ian Poveda with one of his trademark driving runs down the right flank, playing in the loanee who was then crowded out at the vital moment.

At the other end, Joe Rankin-Costello came close to doubling Blackburn’s lead with a header that went just over from Sammie Szmodics’ left-wing cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Rogers, who endured a frustrating night, was fortunate not to concede an own goal when he stretched out a leg to almost divert Thomas’ cross into the back of his own net. But thankfully it deflected behind for a corner.

Josh Bowler was brought on just after the hour mark and he was straight into the action, firing wide after Dom Thompson’s cross almost seemed to take him by surprise.

With nine minutes remaining, Blackburn wasted a good chance to put the game to bed when he lifted the ball over Maxwell but crucially wide of the far post.

With two minutes left on the clock, a long throw from Dom Thompson fell kindly to Sonny Carey on the edge of the box but the midfielder could only volley harmlessly wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second of four minutes of time added on, Blackpool’s desperate appeals for handball inside the box were waved away by the referee.

TEAMS

Blackburn: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Ayala (Carter), Hyam, Brittain, Travis, Buckley, Szmodics (Morton), Thomas, Dolan (Hedges), Gallagher (Vale)

Subs not used: Hilton, Phillips, Garrett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Connolly, Nelson, Thompson, Dougall (Bowler), Patino, Carey, Poveda, Rogers (Hamilton), Yates (Lavery)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Husband, Lyons, Garbutt

Referee: Dean Whitestone