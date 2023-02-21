Blackpool dominate Championship team of the week alongside Watford men after Stoke City win
A trio of Blackpool players have been named in the Championship’s team of the week following the weekend win against Stoke City.
It comes after the Seasiders got back to winning ways to finally end their 14-game winless run.
They had to battle and earn their three points as they overcame Stoke 1-0 thanks to Ian Poveda’s early strike.
However, it was Blackpool’s defence that impressed the most given the pressure they came under for much of the game.
As a result, it’s no surprise to see defenders Curtis Nelson and Callum Connolly joined by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in this week’s edition of the team of the week.
The team is based on ratings provided by whoscored.com.
Maxwell rated as 8.4/10 after making six saves during the long-awaited victory.
Centre-back pairing Connolly and Nelson, meanwhile, were rated 8.9 and 8 respectively.
Elsewhere, Watford are represented by two players in the form of Ken Sema and Ismaila Sarr following their Monday night 3-2 win against West Brom.
Charlie Taylor (Burnley), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff), Jed Wallace (West Brom) and Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) are also included.
Neil Warnock is named manager of the week after masterminding Huddersfield Town to a 2-1 win over Birmingham City in his first game in charge.
The Seasiders will be hoping their dominance of the team of the week isn’t purely a one-off as they battle to maintain their Championship status with 14 games remaining.
Team of the week: Maxwell, Nelson, Taylor, Connolly, Manning, Darikwa, Wallace, Sawyers, Sema, Sarr, Bradshaw